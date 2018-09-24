WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 7.091 mt of food assistance distributed

- US$10,859 cash based transfers made

- US$ 4 m September 2018 - February 2019 (6 months NFR)

- 4,949 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

Tajikistan is a landlocked, lower-middle income, food deficit country. The mountainous landscape confines arable land to just seven percent of the country’s surface and poses enormous food security challenges during the winter period. The country is the poorest in the Commonwealth of Independent States, with 47 percent of the population living on less than USD 1.33 a day and 17 percent subsisting on less than USD 0.85 a day.

WFP has been present in Tajikistan since 1993. Moving away from crisis assistance, WFP is focusing its strategy on supporting national social protection and safety nets; nutrition; and resilience building and disaster risk reduction.

WFP is currently operating under the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) since January, and is in the process of preparing the Country Strategic Plan (CSP), which is expected to be approved by mid-2019.

Operational Updates

- WFP developed the concept note of the five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2024, which will support Tajikistan’s efforts to achieve Zero Hunger, following the consultation meetings held in July with government and development stakeholders to introduce the findings from the Zero Hunger Strategic Review and Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis. The concept note will serve as the basis for bilateral discussions and for a high-level second consultation meeting planned in mid-October.

- From 30 July to 10 August, a technical mission with specialists from WFP headquarters and Regional Bureau visited Tajikistan to support the customization and rollout of SCOPE, WFP digital platform to register and manage entitlements of targeted beneficiaries. WFP has planned to use SCOPE in its nutrition and food-assistance-for-assets programmes.

- WFP and its technical partner Social and Industrial Food Services Institute (SIFI) monitored the renovation works of school canteens that have been carried out during the school summer break. The works are part of the capacity-strengthening component of the School Meals Programme, which will improve infrastructures of 47 schools of the Khatlon Region and Rasht Valley. The renovation is anticipated to be completed by the end of October 2018.

- At the end of August, WFP dispatched food commodities to the 2,000 primary schools supported by the school meals programme to be ready for the beginning of the school year in September. All schools confirmed receipt of food commodities on time.

- An expert has initiated a gender analysis in the context of food security and nutrition that will inform the development of the next Country Strategic Plan. Findings will be available in October.