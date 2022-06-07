WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

442,260 people assisted in April 2022

898.58 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 8.6 m six months net funding requirements (May-Oct 22)

Operational Updates

• On April 27, the Government of Tajikistan approved the National Programme for the Development of School Feeding in the Republic of Tajikistan for the period 2022-2027. The programme was designed with the technical support of WFP in close collaboration with Inter-Ministerial Coordination Council on the School Feeding Programme, Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population and Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan in partnership with Russian NGO “Social Industrial Foodservice Institute to institutionalise school feeding in the country as per the “Strategy for Sustainable Development of School Meals in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2017-2027”.

• In April, WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan Adham Musallam met with Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Saidzoda Rahim Hamro. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the School Feeding Programme supported by WFP were discussed. The WFP School Feeding Programme covers almost 50 percent of schools (2,000) in the country. Currently, around 450,000 schoolchildren benefit from the programme. Additionally, WFP is working closely with Tajik government agencies on the gradual handover of the programme to the Government. WFP also provides schools with microgrants to support schools to diversify school meals.

• WFP organized a study tour for a group of journalists to the Khatlon Region to raise their awareness on the implementation of the School Feeding Programme in the region. Journalists visited three schools in Vakhsh,

Jaloliddini Balkhi and Dusti districts and they had the opportunity to see the menu for the schoolchildren, observe how they are fed, and get more information about the implementation of the programme in Tajikistan for their respective media agencies.

• In April, WFP released its Food Security Update and Implications of Ukraine Conflict in Tajikistan. The update highlighted that an economic downturn in Russia because of sanctions will significantly impact Tajikistan, given its close economic ties with Russia.

The result is a significant deterioration in the food security situation. The proportion of food insecure households is expected to increase from 20 percent in 2021 to as high as 36 percent should Russian economy suffer a contraction.

• The implementation of the WFP project on MAM treatment with a new ready to use supplementary food commodity, namely Acha-Mam, in target areas of Khatlon and Sughd regions is ongoing. Preliminary reports and monitoring results have shown a particularly positive reception of the commodity by the target population. The introduction of the commodity was possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan as well as the Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan Health Services, which have built a strong experience in implementing a similar project in the country.

• WFP signed an agreement to provide carpooling services with UNICEF and the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Tajikistan. The goal of this agreement is to facilitate active collaboration across UN entities and to promote UN reform in Tajikistan.