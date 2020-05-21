WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, April 2020

Operational Updates

• According to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan, a total of 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tajikistan as of 30 April 2020. The country keeps its border with China, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan closed. Limited movement for freight transport is allowed through borders with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The country keeps its airports closed for all international flights. Tajikistan opened around 30 quarantine centres for all arrivals/returnees, including nonnationals. Schools were also closed for two-week’s vacation on 27 April 2020 due to recent increasing death cases related to pneumonia in the country.

• The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has prepared an immediate response plan to assist the population affected by socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

• WFP started its preparatory works for the launch of its Cash for Work projects to support vulnerable households in Tajikistan who have been impacted by COVID-19 social and economic shocks. Within the framework of these projects, WFP prioritizes households that are chronically food insecure and rely mainly on remittances sent from their family members working abroad. Under these projects, WFP will involve about 2,800 community members in four districts of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO) in public works for three months through a conditional cash transfer modality. The initiative is expected to assist about 15,000 people to cope with the shocks while setting the basis for the improvement of their livelihood in the medium-term. Recognizing that women are mostly affected by the shocks, the intervention is designed and implemented in a gender-sensitive manner - to support women’s economic empowerment and access to cash assistance. WFP in collaboration with local authorities and cooperating partners will engage women in all its projects and ensure that 60 percent of those assisted are women.