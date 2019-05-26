WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

419,975 people assisted in April 2019

1,065 mt of food assistance distributed

US$41,795 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP and the First Microfinance Bank of Tajikistan signed an agreement to facilitate Cash Based Transfers (CBT) to beneficiaries to meet their immediate nutrition needs. This initiative was planned within the framework of a Food-Assistance For-Assets (FFA) programme to be implemented in 16 districts of Sughd, Khatlon, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous (GBAO) regions and Direct Ruled Districts (DRD).

• The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Council on School Meals Programme met to discuss the implementation of the National School Meals Strategy for 2017-2027, including the 50 pilot schools in which the renovation of school canteens is almost completed.

• As part of the WFP-Russian Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI) pilot initiatives, a three-day training for cooks from six schools was conducted, with SIFI experts from Moscow providing technical support.

• WFP and the Tajikistani Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population paid a joint visit to Jaloliddini Balkhi District to monitor the implementation of the electronic registration of children with moderate acute malnutrition through “SCOPE CODA”, implemented over the last six months.

The results of monitoring and recommendations will be shared and discussed during a round-table meeting on SCOPE CODA scheduled for May 2019.

• WFP provided a four-day training on using geographic information systems technology for 13 staff members of the Agency on Statistics under President of the Republic of Tajikistan. The purpose was to improve skills in building and organizing geospatial data to support the upcoming national census in 2020.