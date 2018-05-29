WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

On 04 April, WFP Tajikistan launched an event for the “Fill the Nutrient Gap” (FNG) analysis, supported by WFP HQ and Regional Bureau Cairo mission team. The analysis aims at identifying context-specific barriers to adequate nutrient intake among specific target groups. The preliminary findings of the ‘Cost of Diet (CotD)’ tool were presented to representatives of Government and non-government organizations.

On 10-12 April, the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defence (CoES), with support of WFP and other international agencies, conducted a field simulation exercise on “Response to an Emergency Situation Related to Massive Influx of Refugees from Afghanistan”. The exercise aimed at testing the level of preparedness of the Government and humanitarian partners to deal with a similar emergency in line with International Humanitarian Law.

WFP Tajikistan has piloted a digital data collection source and analysis tool in the framework of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) project in Shahritus district where the cash-based transfer modality is being implemented.

FFA activities supported through the cash-based transfer modality were successfully completed in Shahritus district of Khatlon region. The main project activities included cleaning of the drainage canal, restoring and rehabilitating the feeder roads. As a result, 4.8 km of drainage canals were cleared and 4.8 km of feeder roads rehabilitated/restored. The total participants reached 165 in FFA projects (103 men and 62 women) from food insecure households. Activities lasted for nearly 5.5 months and participants received TJS 270,019 (approximately USD 30,684).

WFP signed a partnership agreement with Columbia University for the Integrated Road Map process. Specifically, the university is expected to provide an independent technical review for the Zero Hunger Strategic Review, as well as an overall guidance and advice on the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) design. This review is conducted in addition to the National Innovation Development Centre’s review of policies and decrees related to food security and nutrition which is to be finalised by 03 July 2018.