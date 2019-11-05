WFP supports Tajik government's emergency preparedness

DUSHANBE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Tajik Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CoES) have signed an agreement to facilitate greater cooperation in strengthening the country’s capacity to respond to disasters and climate-related shocks. Under the agreement signed in a ceremony in Dushanbe last week, WFP will establish and, where applicable, help develop procedures for knowledge and information sharing to enhance disaster response.

“We’ve a strong working relationship with WFP and this agreement paves the way for a wide range of bilateral cooperation to prepare for and respond to emergencies to help people in need throughout Tajikistan,” said CoES Chairman Rustam Nazarzoda

WFP actively supports the Tajik government in enhancing the capacity of its Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT) and the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction. WFP also maintains contingency food stocks in-country to guarantee rapid response in case of emergencies.

“WFP will continue to enhance the capacity of CoES at both the local and regional levels,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan Alberto Correia Mendes. “Being prepared for potential disasters is critical for any country to be able to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable and food-insecure people who are usually the first to suffer.”

WFP has been working in Tajikistan since 1993 and has been among the first organisations to respond to humanitarian emergencies along with CoES, the national institution responsible for population protection and civil defense in emergencies.

Over the past four years, WFP has provided technical assistance, equipment, storage capacity and extensive training to CoES staff at local and regional levels through awareness campaigns to build disaster-resilient communities and promote the role of CoES.

