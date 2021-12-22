WFP supports construction and rehabilitation of houses damaged by earthquake

DUSHANBE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has supported the construction and rehabilitation of 70 houses damaged or destroyed by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck Rasht Valley back in July.

“WFP is very pleased to be working with the Government and partners to help affected families recover. We tried our best to complete this project before the winter season arrives, and we managed to do just that. Seeing families already moving into new and warm homes is the best outcome we could ask for,” said Adham Musallam, WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan.

Through a three-month project, WFP worked closely with the Committee of Emergency Situation and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan (CoES), and provided US$ 500,000 to cover the cost of the project. A tripartite agreement between CoES, WFP and a public organization Markazi Dastgirii Gharm was signed to facilitate the reconstruction activities and project coordination.

Over the past five years, WFP has been providing technical assistance, equipment, and trainings to CoES staff at the local and regional levels to help build disaster-resilient communities. In 2021, WFP assisted some 30,000 people through resilience-building projects, while strengthening national emergency preparedness and response capacities for the Government development partners.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

