WFP provides emergency food assistance to families affected by mudslide

DUSHANBE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distributed this week one-month food assistance for more than 9,500 people affected by mudslide in Khatlon Region’s Khuroson District.

More than 300 homes in N. Asadullo, 18th Hizb, Khuroson and Pakhtaobod villages were damaged or destroyed by a devastating mudslide following heavy rainfalls between 14-16 May. WFP provided emergency relief assistance of fortified wheat flour to all affected families following a request from the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES).

WFP actively supports the Tajik government in enhancing the capacity of the Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT) and the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction. WFP also maintains contingency food stocks in-country to ensure rapid food assistance in case of emergencies.

WFP has been working in Tajikistan since 1993 and is among the first organizations to respond to humanitarian emergencies in cooperation with CoES, the national institution responsible for population protection and civil defense in emergencies.

Over the past four years, WFP has provided technical assistance, equipment, storage capacity and extensive training to CoES staff at national and regional levels. Furthermore, WFP has conducted public awareness campaigns to build disaster-resilient communities and promote the role of CoES.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

