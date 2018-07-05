WFP is paving the way to a new strategic plan to fight hunger in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE – The United Nations World Food Programme has launched a process that seeks to improve food security and nutrition across Tajikistan as part of a five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP). The plan will support Tajikistan’s efforts to achieve Zero Hunger by 2024.

At a consultation meeting today, government and development stakeholders gathered to review findings from two key studies: The Zero Hunger Strategic Review and Fill the Nutrient Gap. These studies will inform and underpin the CSP.

“WFP has been providing food assistance to the most vulnerable in Tajikistan since 1993,” said WFP Country Director Paolo Mattei. “Our strategic plan and the outcome of today’s meeting will shape WFP’s further engagement in the country to best support the Government of Tajikistan to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2, Zero Hunger.”

The Zero Hunger Strategic Review, a cornerstone of this effort, was conducted by the Innovation Development Centre under the leadership of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. It assessed Tajikistan’s existing food security and nutrition related policies, strategies and programmes, identified gaps, key challenges and suggested tangible ways to overcome them.

The Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis, carried out by a team of experts from WFP, explored the barriers to adequate nutrient intake among specific target groups. The main findings include recommendations on policy options to address the high level of micronutrition deficiencies, to enhance infant and young child feeding practices, and to increase the availability and affordability of nutritious food.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and Facebook @WFPTajikistan

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Dilbar Ruzadorova, WFP/Tajikistan, Mob. +992 900092987

Zoirjon Sharipov, WFP/Tajikistan, Mob: +992 900092986

Shamsiya Miralibekova, WFP/Tajikistan, Mob: +992 900005826