WFP and Russia hand over fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil to Tajikistan for national School Feeding Programme

DUSHANBE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan handed over 1,485 tons of fortified wheat flour and around 61 tons of vegetable oil to the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan during a ceremony this week. The food will cover the needs of the national School Feeding Programme in the Districts of the Republican Subordination (DRS), Khatlon Region, and the Gorno-Badakshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO).

The handover ceremony was attended by WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan Adham Musallam, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov and Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Sobirzoda Nurali Mirali.

The food assistance was purchased with funds from the Russian Federation, which allocated US$5 million to improve food security in Tajikistan in 2021 as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between WFP and EMERCOM of Russia. With this financial support, WFP has already delivered an additional 945 tons of fortified wheat flour and about 60 tons of vegetable oil to the town of Khujand for rural schools in Sughd Region.

“Since 2013, Russia has allocated more than US$80 million for the implementation of the School Feeding Programme in Tajikistan. Such an impressive amount is a clear confirmation of the strategic partnership and alliance that link Russia and Tajikistan," said Igor Lyakin-Frolov.

“Thanks to the support of the Russian Federation, WFP helps the young generation through school meals to reach their full potential,” said WFP Tajikistan Representative and Country Director Adham Musallam. “We are extremely grateful for Russia’s considerable and consistent support, which has proven crucial in assisting schoolchildren.”

The School Feeding Programme is WFP’s largest operation in Tajikistan, supporting 450,000 students with regular nutritious meals in grades 1-4 across 2,000 schools in 52 districts and towns. Along with food supplies to educational institutions, the programme also contributes to the modernization of the school feeding system in Tajikistan, including the renovation and construction of school canteens, bakeries and greenhouses, with expert support from the Russian Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute. The Russian Federation has allocated more than US$80 million to WFP for the implementation of the school feeding programme since 2013.

Russia is Tajikistan's strategic partner in the field of development and rendering humanitarian aid to the country.

In Tajikistan, WFP focuses on supporting development programmes that help strengthen institutional capacities. Since 1999, the organization has been partnering with the Government of Tajikistan to implement and manage school feeding in the country. This reflects WFP's strong commitment to changing the lives of the country's population for the better. Providing schoolchildren with healthy meals not only improves nutrition and overall health, but also increases access to and achievement in education.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @WFPAsiaPacific

Contact

Nasrullo Ramazonov

Communications and Reporting Officer

WFP Tajikistan

Phone: +992 900 09 29 87

E-mail: nasrullo.ramazonov@wfp.org

Vera Aleksandrovna Anisimova

Press-Secretary

Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan

Phone: +992 906 66 01 99

E-mail: embassy.dushanbe@yandex.ru