Visit to Tajikistan - Report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Siobhán Mullally (A/HRC/50/33/Add.1) [EN/RU]

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, undertook a country visit to Tajikistan, from 7 to 16 December 2021, as a country of significant outward labour migration. The Special Rapporteur examined the measures taken to prevent trafficking for forced labour and to protect the rights of migrant workers. She commends the efforts of Tajikistan to promote safe migration.

The Special Rapporteur has identified the need for urgent action to address gender inequality, to ensure that the rights of women migrant workers, in particular migrant domestic workers, are effectively protected and that safe migration opportunities for women are promoted. She also raises concerns about the stigmatization of women who are victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation and the prevalence of discrimination against women and harmful gender stereotypes. The Special Rapporteur commends Tajikistan on its record of hosting Afghan refugees, but she is concerned about the impact of recent border closures and the suspension of the registration of asylum seekers from Afghanistan.