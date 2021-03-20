USAID Assistance to Tajikistan for the COVID-19 Crisis

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) supports the Government of Tajikistan’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing life-saving equipment, technical assistance, laboratory and medical supplies, and support to Tajik migrants in need.

As of March 1, 2021, USAID’s COVID-19 assistance totaled $7.17million. This assistance is being used to strengthen Tajikistan’s health care system; procure urgent supplies that support infection-prevention and control; improve the capacity of Tajik laboratories; improve COVID-19 surveillance, response, and case management; develop and enhance public health outreach, risk communication and community engagement; and support the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

USAID provided critically needed personal protective equipment as a stopgap measure to protect healthcare workers. On March 12, 2020, USAID supplied 12,000 masks, 12,000 examination gloves, 1,400 gowns, and 400 safety goggles, totaling $2,663.

In April 2020, USAID provided $866,260 to prepare the country’s laboratory systems for large-scale testing and to control infections in health-care facilities, which included the provision of Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory testing machines.

In April 2020, USAID collaborated with the local organization, Avesto, and the American organization, Resource and Policy Exchange, to deliver 56,280 kg of food assistance to more than 100 health and social protection facilities in the country, totaling $171,000.

In June 2020, USAID allocated $346,185 to update the country’s infection and prevention control protocols. The update also funded serology studies on health care workers and teachers, which provided a better understanding of what percent of these populations have been exposed to Covid-19.

In June 2020, USAID and the Aga Khan Foundation announced a combined $2.6 million ($1.73 million from USAID) to improve care for critically ill patients. The assistance was also used to create employment opportunities, provide food assistance to vulnerable households, and educate communities on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In June 2020, USAID provided $3,000 to the International Organization for Migration to help more than 600 Tajik migrants stranded at the Kazakh-Uzbek border return home.

In December 2020, USAID provided 200 oxygen cylinders to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection as part of its $2.6 million oxygen support program, which will include the installation of advanced oxygen generation stations in three Tajik hospitals in summer 2021.

In February 2021, USAID provided $450,000 to support COVID-19 communication regarding the deployment of the Covid-19, as well as laboratory support to help identify new variants of COVID-19 in Tajikistan.

In March 2021, USAID added an additional $1 million towards vaccine service delivery, human resources for health, monitoring, pharmacovigilance, community engagement, and communications to increase awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the last 20 years, the United States has invested more than $1billion in Tajikistan, including $178 million to strengthen essential health care services for child and maternal health, HIV/AIDS, and TB.