USAID and Tajik Ministry of Health supported the opening of the first community health center in Tajikistan [EN/RU/TG]

Khujand, Tajikistan, August 29, 2022 – In Tajikistan, there are almost 13,000 people living with HIV infection. The HIV infection epidemic persists, particularly among key population groups. To help promote the health of Tajik families, the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection and USAID have collaborated to open a Community Health Center in Khujand where vulnerable populations at risk of HIV/AIDS can receive antiretroviral (ARV) medicine in a safe environment. The first of its kind in Central Asia, this type of Community Health Center has become a standard for many countries where USAID works to ensure those with HIV can thrive to their full potential. The Center also combats the spread of HIV/AIDS, part of the Tajik Ministry of Health and USAID’s broad cooperation to support public health.

