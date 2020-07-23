U.S. Embassy Provides Personal Protective Equipment to the Committee on Emergency Situations

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 22, 2020 – A U.S. military civil affairs team provided $50,000 worth of assistance to the Committee on Emergency Situations to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic during a handover event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on July 22.

The assistance came in the form of personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies which included: 50 protective jumpsuits, 100 respirator masks, 100 sets of protective eyewear, three tons of chlorine powder, 10 portable spray machines, and other supplies to support sanitization activities.

The military civil affairs team working with governmental and non-governmental partners identified a need in the country and coordinated a response. “This assistance will help frontline workers protect themselves and the population from COVID-19, and is one example of how the American people and Tajikistan are working together to combat this global threat. We will get through this together,” said U.S. Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim.

In May, the American non-governmental organization Spirit of America also provided 15 motorized sprayers and 200 kgs of bleach to the Committee of Emergency Situations to combat COVID-19.

Thus far, the U.S. government and American people have provided over $5 million in assistance to Tajikistan to support the fight against COVID-19. These funds have:

improved laboratory systems and operations, facilitated COVID-19 testing

organized trainings for public health workers

provided technical assistance for screening at ports of entry

raised awareness about infection through community engagement

implemented disease surveillance and clinical protocols

created employment opportunities for displaced workers

provided food support for the most vulnerable

This support builds on more than $1 billion in total U.S. development assistance over the past 20 years, which includes nearly $125 million for health.