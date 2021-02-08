UNOPS helps bring life-saving medical equipment to Tajikistan to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population (MOHSPP) of the Republic of Tajikistan and with financing from The World Bank, UNOPS is supplying medical equipment and PPE to hospitals in Tajikistan.

MOHSPP and UNOPS signed an agreement in May 2020 to procure and deliver USD 5.3 million of lifesaving equipment and PPE to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The project has allowed UNOPS to support the Government of Tajikistan in strengthening the capacity of the health sector, by providing technical support, procurement services and delivery of critical medical equipment and supplies for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and protection of the hospital staff.

The 34 items procured and supplied in the period September to November 2020 include amongst others ICU ventilators, ICU electric beds, oxygen concentrators, mobile X-Rays, blood gas analysers, patient monitors, infusion pumps, ECGs, protective masks, coveralls, goggles and hand rub alcohol. In addition to delivering these items, also assembly, calibrating and training are included by UNOPS for the benefit of the medical staff.

“UNOPS is proud to be partnering with the Government of Tajikistan and The World Bank to respond to the COVID-19 crisis by providing lifesaving and protective equipment and supplies across the country,” said Freya von Groote, UNOPS Austria Multi-Country Office Director.

“Drawing on our procurement expertise and global and regional supplier networks, UNOPS provides holistic support to the benefit of the Tajik population and the public health services, including the installation of equipment and training services to ensure that equipment and supplies are optimally used and maintained,” she continued.

Around 1.8 million people across the country benefit from this project, in hospitals in Dushanbe, Gisar, Varzob, Khujand, Bokhtar, Kulob, Rasht and Khorog.

“In April 2020, The World Bank mobilized emergency funds to provide immediate assistance to the Government of Tajikistan to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with UNOPS, the Government was able to ensure timely, efficient and transparent procurement of lifesaving medical supplies and equipment for local hospitals so that they are equipped and ready to treat COVID-19 patients,” said Jakub Jan Kakietek, Team Leader of The World Bank’s Tajikistan Emergency COVID-19 Project.

Thanks to its competitive processes, UNOPS procured high-quality items at competitive market rates, resulting in savings that will allow for additional procurements to the benefit of the Tajik people.

Background

In May 2020, amidst one of the worst global health crises ever experienced, UNOPS and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Tajikistan (MoHSPP) signed an agreement with US$5.3 million to support the Government in procuring and delivering lifesaving equipment and PPE to fight the COVID-19 disease to 10 key hospitals country-wide, benefiting approximately 1.8 million people in Tajikistan.

Funding from The World Bank, provided by a grant under the Tajikistan Emergency COVID-19 Project enabled the government to engage UNOPS in helping strengthen the capacity of the health sector in the capital and regions by providing technical support, procurement, delivery and distribution services of critical medical equipment and supplies.

With the funds, UNOPS is now strengthening the health sector capacity in the capital and regions by providing project management and procurement services for items and related technical support (assembly & calibration, training, warranty), organising delivery and distribution of items, and services.

About UNOPS

UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. UNOPS helps governments, the United Nations and other partners to manage projects, and deliver sustainable infrastructure and procurement in an efficient way.

Read more: www.unops.org

About the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population (MoHSPP)

Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Tajikistan is the central executive body of the Republic of Tajikistan responsible for the development and implementation of a unified state policy and regulation of legal norms in the health and social protection sector of the population.

Read more: http://moh.tj/

About World Bank

The World Bank Group is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.

Read more: https://www.worldbank.org/en/who-we-are

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kibriyo Jumaeva

UNOPS

Partnerships Development Adviser

Kibriyoj@unops.org