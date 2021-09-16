United States provides additional $2.8 million for COVID-19 assistance in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, September 15, 2021 – The United States -- through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) -- announced $2.8 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Tajikistan. The funding will support the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population’s efforts to coordinate Tajikistan’s COVID-19 vaccine readiness, delivery, and effectiveness; strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers; and optimize oxygen systems including by procuring the equipment and supplies needed for oxygen production, distribution and delivery to patients.

Ambassador Pommersheim noted: “I am happy to mark a significant step in our joint efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. By working together, we can stop this deadly scourge and rebuild the world's economy.”

This assistance from the historic American Rescue Plan builds on $9 million in COVID-19 assistance the United States Government has provided to Tajikistan since the pandemic first emerged in March 2020. The COVID-19 support in Tajikistan is being used to strengthen the healthcare system; procure urgent supplies for infection-prevention and control including programs to expand COVID-19 testing; keep health workers safe with protective equipment; increase oxygen supply; better equip laboratories; improve disease surveillance and clinical management; and fight misinformation.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Diseases know no borders. The United States. is committed to partnering with Tajikistan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and position the country to be better prepared for future outbreaks.