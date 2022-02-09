UNICEF Tajikistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, 1 January – 31 December 2021

Highlights

Although the risk of transmission of new and more easily transmissible variants of COVID-19 remains high in Tajikistan, a strong government effort to vaccinate the country’s population has led to a relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country in 2021.

Despite the logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF and partner’s support to the government helped ensure that there was no stock out of essential vaccines and lifesaving items at the primary and secondary health facility levels and no interruption of the essential health services was reported. In addition, with UNICEF support, 7,351 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted to the integrated management of acute malnutrition (IMAM) programme.

Together with the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES), UNICEF ensured continuous access to school during the reporting period by implementing a nation-wide safety campaign in response to the COVID19 pandemic, benefitting more than 2.2 million school children (980,766 girls) and 151,896 pre-schoolers across the country. In addition, a total of 643,531 students, teachers and admin staff were reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies in education facilities.

UNICEF worked with parents, teachers, community leaders and authorities to raise awareness, prevent and protect children, especially girls, from sexual and gender-based violence, reaching 31,817 people including 20,512 females (18,988 girls) and 11,305 males (10,375 boys).