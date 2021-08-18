UNICEF Tajikistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, Mid-Year 1 January – 30 June 2021

Highlights:

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tajikistan, since mid-May prompted national authorities to reinstate preventive measures to contain the virus. As of June 22nd, 14,291 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

UNICEF Tajikistan implements an integrated, multi-sectoral approach, focusing on providing critical WASH services in education and health facilities; ensuring the continuity of health and nutrition services for children and pregnant women; facilitating treatment for children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM); supporting low-income families with access to cash transfers through existing social protection systems; supporting access to education; and reaching children affected by violence, abuse and neglect with prevention and assistance, including Gender-Based Violence prevention services.

Secured partnership with EU in 2020 and regular resources was repurposed for interventions aimed at tackling the immediate and secondary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including strengthening capacities of the national counterparts to ensure continuity of learning through TV and distance learning modalities, support provision of early childhood interventions, social protection for most vulnerable, nutrition and child feeding counseling, access to adequate hygiene and sanitation at schools and risk communication aimed at prevention against sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

In addition to the impact of COVID-19, in the first half of 2021, children in Tajikistan has experienced multiple humanitarian and security incidents including polio outbreak, flooding, mudflows, landslides and earthquakes affecting their survival and development. UNICEF Tajikistan jointly with other UN Agencies also working on preparedness for the potential refugee influx from Afghanistan following recent security developments in the provinces in Afghanistan bordering Tajikistan.