UNICEF Europe & Central Asia Region (ECARO) Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No.10, March – June 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW IN EUROPE & CENTRAL ASIA REGION

On 30 January 2020, WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. Out of 7,771 confirmed cases, only 82 were outside China. In ECAR, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Italy on 31 January, and in Croatia on 25 February. On 12 March, the day after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, it identified the European Region as the centre of the pandemic, with 20,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. By the end of March, 17,029 people in 22 ECAR countries2 , including children, were infected. On 16 April, UNICEF’s Executive Director declared the activation of a Global Level 3 Scale-up of the Corporate Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF mobilised the entirety of its expertise, leadership, staff and resources to strengthen the timely, effective and predictable delivery of support to children and families in ECAR. As of 24 June, ECAR had confirmed 435,413 cases, with 10,533 registered COVID-19 related deaths.