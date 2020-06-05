UNICEF Europe & Central Asia Region (ECAR) Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 8, 16 – 29 May 2020

Highlights

UNICEF works for children and adolescents in 22 countries and territories1 in Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) and is also present in Italy, supporting refugee and migrant populations. Despite being at different stages in the epidemiological cycle, many countries are gradually relaxing strict containment measures. Governments are seeking technical guidance from UN and other expert organizations to help identify and implement appropriate prevention protocols to reopen safely.

Notably, over this period approximately 12 million children are reported to have returned to schools and learning centres where attention has focused on supporting the implementation of measures that facilitate physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and disinfecting.

On 25 May, Montenegro declared the country free of COVID-19 after 20 days without a new case.

In Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, and Kosovo* there has been a noted and sustained decrease in number of new COVID-19 infections. Despite recording comparatively higher rates of new infections, Italy, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Turkey, are also experiencing an overall downward trend.

In Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, data shows a continued increase in the number of new cases. Turkmenistan has reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

ECAR is the first region to roll out a learning series of the UNICEF Gender-based violence in Emergencies (GBViE) Resource Pack to expand and strengthen prevention and response services. Online training reflecting Europe’s refugee and migrant crisis in the context of the COVID-19 was launched with staff and UNICEF partners, including public institutions, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy and Serbia.