UNDP marks International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction to promote national disaster risk reduction strategy

Dushanbe, 13 October 2020 – UNDP marks International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with steps to promote disaster risk management strategy on all levels in Tajikistan as part of the global effort to substantially increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies with the Sendai Framework targets.

Tajikistan is well placed to address this theme, having already established a National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy and National Platform for implementation of the National strategy. The relevance of raising awareness about the strategy is particularly high in 2020, when COVID-19 has caused a global emergency situation.

“The issue of funding disaster risk reduction measures is very critical nowadays and such round tables and discussion reveal the need to address disaster risk remains urgent for vulnerable communities at the regional and national levels“ stated by Colonel Jamshed Kamalov, Head of Department for the Protection of Territory and Population of the Committee of Emergency Situations, and Secretariat of National Platform.

UNDP and the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) held a series of events to highlight the importance of good disaster risk governance and increase disaster risk awareness among all stakeholders, including line ministries, entrepreneurs, and wider population.

On 13 October 2020 two round tables on Improving Watershed-based Flood Risk Management and Financing Disaster Risk Reduction in Tajikistan were organized with participation of representatives from five line ministries and agencies, as well as nine international agencies and donors. During the meeting the participants discussed the best option to effectively manage watershed-level flood risk and modalities for financing disaster risk reduction.

On 16 October 2020 for improvement of integration of disaster risk management into private sector activities, CoES, the Committee of Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan and UNDP conducted a round table for tourism companies with the theme of “Ensuring the safety of tourists in the condition of COVID-19 pandemic”.

During the workshop, representatives of CoES, Tourism Committee and tourism companies reviewed the procedures for search and rescue operations, procedures for the entry of tourists into the Lake Sarez area, discussed the concepts and practice of business continuity planning and developed steps to recover from the impact of COVID-19 on tourism. The workshop included the signing cooperation agreement between CoES, Committee of Tourism and tourist companies on ensuring the safety of tourists while traveling in Tajikistan.

To increase awareness of the wider public and attract the younger generations’ attention to importance of disaster risk reduction, UNDP has also launched the “We are for safe life on Earth” drawing competition for children in partnership with Bahoriston television channel. Entries can be submitted till October 25th.

All events to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction related events are organized as part of the Strengthening Disaster Risk Governance in Tajikistan project funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

For additional information, please contact:

Rukhshona Nazhmidinova, UNDP Communications Analyst in Tajikistan, email: rukhshona.nazhmidinova@undp.org

Khursheda Aknazarova, DRMP Project Analyst, e-mail: khursheda.aknazarova@undp.org