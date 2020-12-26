UNDP hands over Personal Protective Equipment to the Republican Center for Immunoprofilaxis to battle COVID-19 [EN/RU]

Dushanbe, December 25 2020 – UNDP hands over personal protective equipment worth $96,062.15 to the Republican center for immunoprofilaxis to support safety measures for healthcare workers.

The list of PPE delivered by UNDP includes 13200 full protective gowns, 2000 faceshields, 1600 protective goggles, and 37000 examination gloves to protect healthcare workers, as well as bio-hazard bags and safety boxes to ensure secure disposal of used equipment.

The hand over PPEs comes from UNDP’s ‘Health System Strengthening in Tajikistan’ project funded by the Gavi Alliance as a result of repurposed programmatic activity to address urgent needs created by COVID-19 pandemic.

The current Health Strengthening System in Tajikistan’ project shows sustainable results in improvement of access of population to quality healthcare services. The pandemic, however, might potentially jeopardize the success achieved by the development partners, governments, public and private donors. Immediate response to decease and personal protective equipment are key factors in fight with COVID-19.

The funding for the supplies is a part of the UNDP efforts to COVID-19 response in Tajikistan and is in line with country’s COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts aimed at reducing the potential impacts of the pandemic on population at risk in Tajikistan.

