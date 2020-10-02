UN Agencies support sustainable peace and development

A Steering Committee meeting of “Empowering youth for peaceful Tajikistan” project

Dushanbe, September 29, 2020. The 1st Steering Committee meeting of 18 months project “Empowering youth for peaceful Tajikistan” took place today at UN Tajikistan premises with participation of the First Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Youth Affairs and Sport under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Deputy Heads of the Committee from all regions of the country, UN Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan and Heads of UN Agencies.

The Project is funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), and is implemented by three UN Agencies (UNDP, UNICEF and UN-Women) in cooperation with the Committee for Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and other national, local counterparts.

The project aims at increasing the resilience of Tajikistan’s young people through endowing them with capacities, skills and competencies that open socio-economic opportunities, enable them to participate in political life, and enhance their community participation, sense of belonging and confidence in government. The project’s goal resonates with the commitments of Tajikistan as well, expressed in the Sustainable Development Agenda. The SDGs as well as the UN Security Council (UNSCR) Resolution 2250 specifically focuses on Youth, Peace and Security, recognizing the role of young men and women in promoting peaceful societies.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mr. Nazarzoda Rizo Shodi, First Deputy Chairperson of the Committee for Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and Ms. Sezin Sinanoglu, UN Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan. In her opening remarks Ms. Sezin Sinanoglu outlined that UN Agencies will work very closely with the authorities at the central government, in viloyats, in nohiyas and in jamoats and the youth themselves to bring that knowledge and expertise to address some of the key drivers of peacebuilding among youth through well tested and tried means.

All participants underlined the importance and relevance of the project, reviewed all project components, work plan, provided their recommendations to ensure achieving the sustainable results and at the end endorsed the work plan for all period of implementation and geographical focus.

For more information please contact: Mr. Daler Shodiev, Governance, Peace and development Officer at daler.shodiev@undp.org