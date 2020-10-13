UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Shipment to Tajikistan in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent a second aid plane carrying 12 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Tajikistan. This aid will assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ammar Al-Breiki, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan, said: "The UAE supports development in brotherly and friendly countries based on its leading and humanitarian role in this field, especially in times of crisis."

"The UAE sent a medical aid plane to Tajikistan last May carrying 10.5 metric tons of supplies as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries and contribute to efforts by authorities in Tajikistan to combat COVID-19 by providing protection to frontline workers," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,498 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.