Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 27 - 30 July 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities available in all monitored food markets during the reporting week. Observations from market monitoring are as follows:

• The quantity of potatoes has increased in Bokhtar market due to abundant supplies coming from Jirgatol and Panjakent districts.

• Fruits and melons are supplied in large quantities in all monitored markets.

• Sughd regional government’s COVID-19 working group distributed free masks and information leaflets to visitors in Khujand marke