Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 25 - 29 May 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available in most monitored markets during the reporting week. The current week’s market monitoring observations are as follows:

Central markets are operating at 30-40 percent capacity to provide access to staple food for the population Prices in several monitored markets increased for onions (7-32 percent), potatoes (10-38 percent) and bread (33.3-67 percent)

• Compared to April 2019, prices remain high though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of April 2020

• The demand for skilled and unskilled labour in the market has been declining and wages decreased by 10% from May to April 2020.