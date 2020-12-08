Tajikistan

Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 23-27 November 2020

Highlights

  • Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.

  • Prices increased for the following commodities in the monitored markets;

    • During the past reporting weeks, prices for vegetable oil increased in most monitored market by a range of 6-13 percent.

    • Against the monthly averages of October, prices increased for vegetable and cotton oil (14-41 percent), wheat flour (3-8 percent) and sugar (2-18 percent).

