Tajikistan
Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 23-27 November 2020
Highlights
Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.
Prices increased for the following commodities in the monitored markets;
During the past reporting weeks, prices for vegetable oil increased in most monitored market by a range of 6-13 percent.
Against the monthly averages of October, prices increased for vegetable and cotton oil (14-41 percent), wheat flour (3-8 percent) and sugar (2-18 percent).
