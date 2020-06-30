Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 22– 26 June 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available, and all monitored food markets were fully operational during the reporting week. Some observations from market monitoring are as follows:

In Khujand central market, working groups organized by the government distributed information communication brochures on COVID-19 and free masks to prevent the spread of infection in the market. Fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, melons, strawberries and apricots are supplied in high quantities by farmers due to the harvesting season.

• Compared to May 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of May 2020.