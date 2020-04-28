Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 20-24 April 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available in all monitored markets during the reporting week.

• Price increases were observed for wheat flour (2 percent), vegetable oil (7 percent), carrots (18 percent) and onions (11 percent) in some markets, and potatoes (7-68 percent) in all monitored markets during the reporting week compared to the previous week. Prices continued to fluctuate in the five monitored markets during the week and remained high against monthly averages of March 2020 and March 2019.

• In Khorog market, retailers reported that price control policies pursued by the government authorities left them with no choice but to decrease the supply of wheat flour to the market. While shortages were not observed, the quality of wheat flour and potatoes currently available in the market was reportedly of lower quality in comparison to previous weeks.