Tajikistan
Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 15 - 19 June 2020
Highlights
• Staple food commodities were available during the reporting week and due to easing of COVID-19 prevention measures by the government, the majority of monitored food markets were fully operational. Some observations from market monitoring are as follows:
- Khorog central market maintained limited operations during the reporting week but is gradually reopening by 20 June 2020.
- Wearing of masks in public is now mandatory by law. Market administrations together with police are monitoring compliance; although cases of non-compliance by sellers and customers were reported in most monitored markets there have been no reports of any penalties applied.
- The Women and Family Affairs department of Sughd region distributed free masks in Khujand central market as protective measures against COVID-19 spread.
- Staple food retailers in most monitored markets reported that, on average, 50% of their transactions are taking place on credit which is an increase up to 10% from May 2020.
• Compared to May 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of May 2020.