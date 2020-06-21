Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 15 - 19 June 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available during the reporting week and due to easing of COVID-19 prevention measures by the government, the majority of monitored food markets were fully operational. Some observations from market monitoring are as follows:

Khorog central market maintained limited operations during the reporting week but is gradually reopening by 20 June 2020. Wearing of masks in public is now mandatory by law. Market administrations together with police are monitoring compliance; although cases of non-compliance by sellers and customers were reported in most monitored markets there have been no reports of any penalties applied. The Women and Family Affairs department of Sughd region distributed free masks in Khujand central market as protective measures against COVID-19 spread. Staple food retailers in most monitored markets reported that, on average, 50% of their transactions are taking place on credit which is an increase up to 10% from May 2020.

• Compared to May 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of May 2020.