Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 13 - 17 July 2020

Highlights

• Markets are fully operational and staple food commodities are available in all monitored food markets. Some observations from the reporting week are as follows:

Most people in the market do not wear masks and social distance is not observed. More unskilled labour workers were observed in the markets as demand for their services is rising due to opening of markets.

• Compared to June 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of June 2020.