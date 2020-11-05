Tajikistan
Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 12-26 October 2020
Highlights
• Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.
• Prices for some commodities have been increasing, e.g., sugar (6-25 percent), vegetable and cotton oil (6-36 percent), in most monitored markets during the reporting weeks compared to previous weeks. The reason for this price change is due to the increasing cost of import from supplier countries, including Russia and Kazakhstan.