Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 11 - 15 May 2020

Highlights

 Staple food commodities were available in most monitored markets during the reporting week, though some concerning observations have been reported from regional markets:

o Panjshanbe, the main food market in Khujand, was operational at half-capacity due to the pandemic with about 30 percent of retailers who sell staple commodities working;

o In Khorog, GBAO, the situation with the food availability is improving due to intervention from government, civil society and the community, however, in remote districts the situation is less favorable due to the lean season and sharp decline in remittances. This has led to increased food purchases on credit with repayment delays, making it difficult for district retailers to deliver food to their local markets from Khorog central market.

o In Bokhtar, it was reported that bakeries are no longer getting wheat flour on credit, which has forced them to manage all purchases with direct cash payment only while decreasing the size of bread produced.

 Prices remained high in comparison with April 2019, though this week’s prices were the same or slightly lower against monthly averages of April 2020.