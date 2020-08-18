Tajikistan
Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 10 - 14 August 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting week.
- Customers in Khorog market reported that prices for some agricultural products such as potatoes, tomatoes, cucumber tend to decrease during this period of the year, however; this year prices remained high due to bad weather conditions that effected the harvest. Similarly, prices for melon, watermelon and grapes did not decrease, as these commodities are exported to other countries and this keeps prices high in internal markets.