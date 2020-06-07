Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update Week of 01 – 05 June 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available, and no major changes took place in most monitored markets during the reporting week. The current week’s market monitoring observations are as follows:

1.Central markets are operating at 30-40 percent capacity to provide access to staple food for the population 2.Prices in several monitored markets increased against previous week for salt (20-33 percent) and bread (9-20 percent).

3.Fewer people were observed in the markets in Gharm and Khorog, as markets are running on half capacity. In contrast, more people have been visiting the Khujand market compared to previous weeks.

4.Due to harvesting season and abundant supply of agricultural products, farmers are supplying more fruits, melons and other vegetables to the market.

5.The protective measures against COVID-19, such as wearing masks and keeping social distance, is being enforced through constant monitoring and communication by the market and state authorities.

• Compared to May 2019, prices remain high though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of May 2020