Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update #12, Week of 08 - 12 June 2020

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available in most monitored markets during the reporting week and some observations are as follows:

Central markets are operating at 70 percent capacity to provide access to staple food for the population. Due to the harvesting season and abundant supply of agricultural products, farmers are supplying more fruits, melons and other vegetables to the market and at cheaper prices compared to last week. Market administration and police personnel monitor observance of social distancing and use of protective measures against COVID-19. In Bokhtar central market, access is prohibited for people without a protective mask. In Khorog central market, volunteers distributed masks and gloves to retailers while the government conducted disinfection of the market area on daily basis.

• Compared to May 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of May 2020.