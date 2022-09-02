Tajikistan validates the results of its disaster risk management system stress test, with the support of the European Union [EN/RU]

DUSHANBE – Experts from the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction of Tajikistan and related national agencies, international and local organizations, and representatives of academia participated in a workshop to validate the results of a stress test of the country’s disaster risk management system. The workshop was funded by the European Union (EU) and organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) within the joint project on disaster risk reduction in Central Asia.

The initial workshop to stress test Tajikistan’s disaster risk management system was held in July 2022, with the analysis of the stress test, compiled by UNDRR, validated by the stakeholders during Friday’s workshop. These workshops follow a comprehensive capacity assessment and planning exercise of Tajikistan’s disaster risk management system, which was conducted by the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense and UNDRR in May 2022. The assessment revealed challenges in the existing disaster risk management system and suggested a targeted plan for strengthening it, which were also presented at Friday’s workshop.

The stress test analysis is the first of its kind supported by UNDRR in Central Asia. Its results will contribute to further strengthening the DRM system and an increased understanding of the complex disaster risks in the country.

Background information

The EU-funded project “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), supports countries of the region in implementing the Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports strengthening regional coordination, development of regional DRR strategy, national disaster loss accounting systems, and community-level disaster risk reduction. On the local level, the project supports the development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities. For this project, the EU committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation.

