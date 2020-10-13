Tajikistan: School supplies for children affected by flood

The town of Sadriddin in Khuroson District, located about an hour and a half east of Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, was severely damaged by floods and landslides in mid-May. Aminova Zarina from the Tajikistan office reports on AAR Japan's relief efforts.

Students go to school with new school uniforms and stationery

In June, when AAR conducted an on-site assessment of the disaster situation and needs, many children told us that the floods had swept everything away and they had lost their school uniforms and stationery they needed to go to school. In August, AAR distributed uniforms to 120 students in the hardest-hit schools to help them attend school.

In Tajikistan, schools have been closed as an emergency measure due to the COVID-19 crisis, but schools have been back in session since late August. In conjunction with the reopening, AAR visited the affected areas again on September 16 and distributed stationery sets (notebooks, pens, pencils, pencil sharpeners, and soft cases for stationery) to children. We also distributed washable, reusable cloth masks to the children and teachers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at school.

Looking forward to going to school

Mahtuna, a third-grade student who received the relief supplies, said,

"My house was washed away and I lost everything. I was really sad because I didn't have anything I needed to study. But now I have a new pen and notebook, and I'm really looking forward to being back in school. "

AAR will continue to listen to the needs of the people in the affected areas and provide ongoing support. Also, AAR will distribute hygiene kits to persons with disabilities, who may become seriously ill if infected with COVID-19.

Reported by Aminova Zarina

Japanese-English translation by Yui Hirade

English editing by Sayako NOGIWA