Tajikistan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Real GDP grew by 7% in the first quarter of 2018. Tajikistanis depend heavily on remittances from Russia; hence the growth is mainly driven by increased exports of metals and a boom in the Russian economy.

Unemployment rate is relatively low in Tajikistan., and has been stable at 2.20 for the first quarter of 2018. Unemployment Rate in Tajikistan averaged 2.42 percent from 2000 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 3.13 percent in January of 2000 and a record low of 2 percent in December of 2004.

Onions registered the highest decrease in price in May, while cabbage, maize and carrots showed an increase in price. Wages of unskilled labour in May showed a slight decrease of 1.8% compared to April.

In general food prices are in line with expected seasonal trends. However chicken, pulses, maize and wheat are found at higher price than expected.

Domestic inflation is sensitive to the movements of the Tajik somoni. The currency exchange rate against USD has increased to 8.91 TJS/USD in May. Fuel commodities continue being abnormally high in prices and need thus to be under close observation.