Tajikistan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Real GDP grew by 7.1% in 2017. The primary drivers of economic growth in 2017 were metals exports, especially electricity, aluminium and gold. A return to growth in Russia in 2017 led to a rebound in remittances and boosted household demand.

In March consumer price inflation slowed to 2.5% year on year, and in April inflation decelerated further, to 1.9%. Among the different food products, wheat products are very important in determining domestic prices, as they comprise the main staple foods in Tajikistan. On a year-on-year basis, the price of flour decreased by 7.67%.

Onions and potatoes registered the highest decrease in prices in April, while cabbage showed an increase in price. Wages of unskilled labour in April showed an increase of 21% compared to March.

Aside from the prices of staple goods, domestic inflation is also sensitive to the movements of the Tajik somoni. The currency has held steady at TJS 8.8 since December 2017. However fuel commodities, along with other key food commodities like oil, pulses and maize are under the radar, being found at abnormally high prices.