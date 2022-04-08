Tajikistan receives food aid in support of WFP’s school feeding programme

Dushanbe – A batch of food aid – 948.5 mt of fortified wheat flour – procured with funding from the Russian Federation, has arrived in Tajikistan. The food will be used to prepare hot meals for school children in rural areas as part of WFP-supported school feeding programme. “This assistance was made possible thanks to a targeted contribution by the Russian Federation to the WFP in the amount of US$ 2 million. Nutritious school meals are essential for children’s health, development and academic success. We are pleased to support the younger generation of friendly Tajikistan,” said Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Semenovich Lyakin-Frolov.

“Through WFP’s school meals programme, Tajik children, particularly those from rural, poor households, are provided with the nutrients they need to grow, learn and develop. With needs rising, especially due to COVID-19 fallouts, Tajik children and their families need continued support. We are very grateful that our efforts have been supported genereosouly by the Russian Federation,” said WFP Reresentative and Country Director in Tajikistan, Adham Musallam.

The School Feeding Programme is WFP’s largest operation in Tajikistan. Under the programme, 50 school canteens have been repaired and equipped with modern equipment, and in the premises, nine greenhouse farms, five bakeries and one food processing plant are now operating. Additionally, eight private bakeries have been equipped and also supplies to local schools.

This month, more food supplies, including 1,481.50 mt of wheat flour, cooking oil and yellow peas, will arrive.

Some 2,000 schools in 52 districts and cities of the country are enrolled in the school feeding programme. In 2021, educational institutions in Tajikistan received almost 7,000 mt of food, benefitting 440,000 schoolchildren.

Since 2013, the Russian Federation has been supporting the school feeding programme in Tajikistan, with a total of US$ 82.1 million contribution, to date.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Russia is a strategic partner of Tajikistan in the field of humanitarian assistance. Since 2005, the Russian Federation has allocated US$ 90.5 million to provide food assistance, US$ 54 million of which has gone towards the school feeding programme.

