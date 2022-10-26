Tajikistan Quarterly Household Food Security and Market Update (July-September 2022)

Main Findings

Overall food security situation

The food security assessment carried out in September 2022 classified 18 percent of households in Tajikistan as food insecure. Compared to the assessment carried out for the prior quarter in May 2022, the proportion of food insecure households has slightly declined, by 3 percentage points.

There were no significant changes in coping strategies adopted by households from lack of access to food in September 2022 compared to May 2022. Compared to a year ago (August 2021), a larger proportion of households in September 2022 reported adopting livelihood-eroding coping strategies to access food, such as reducing the cost of healthcare and education and spending savings to buy food.

Household Income

In September 2022, 27 percent of households reported an income decline compared to the same period last year, although this proportion was 8 percentage points lower than the findings of May 2022.

Among the households that reported an income decline, 24 percent noted that it would have a significant impact in their ability to access food.

Concerns of the households

Although there was not much change compared to May 2022, there was an increase by 7 percentage points in the proportion of households expressing concerns about their general well-being compared to the August 2021 assessment. The main concern expressed was the rising food prices.

Food prices

Prices of key commodities have stabilized in the period between July and September 2022, including wheat flour and edible oils, compared to the previous quarter.

Consequently, the cost of the monthly household food basket declined from 1,720 Somoni to 1,670 Somoni.

Purchasing power

An analysis of purchasing capacity of skilled and unskilled daily wage labourers showed that skilled labourers earned slightly more than what is needed to have at least one household monthly food basket while the unskilled wage labourers were unable to afford a single food basket.