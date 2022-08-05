Tajikistan Quarterly Household Food Security and Market Update (April-June 2022)

Main findings

The food security assessment carried out in May 2022 classified 21 percent of households in Tajikistan as food insecure. Compared to the assessment carried out in August 2021, the proportion of food secure households declined by 6 percentage points in May 2022.

Compared to August 2021, larger proportion of households were adopting livelihood eroding coping strategies to access food, such as reducing the cost of healthcare and education as well as spending savings to buy food were practiced the most. 35 percent of the households reported income decline compared to same period last year. The proportion of households reporting significant decline in income increased in May 2022 compared to August 2021 by 5 percentage points.

Among the households reporting income decline, 59 percent reported that it would have a significant impact in their ability to access food.

There was an increase by 10 percentage points in the proportion of households expressing concerns about their general well-being compared to August 2021 assessment. The main concern expressed was the rising food prices.

Prices of some key commodities have continued to rise in the period between AprilJune 2022 including wheat flour and edible oils. Consequently, the cost of the monthly household food basket was found to be highest in June in 2022 at 1714 TJS/month.

An analysis of purchasing capacity of skilled and unskilled daily wage labourers showed that skilled labourers earned slightly more than what is needed to have at least one household monthly food basket while the unskilled wage labourers were unable to afford a single food basket.