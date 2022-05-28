Tajikistan - Preparedness Quarterly Update, January - March 2022

Highlights

In the first quarter of 2022, the Preparedness Officer conducted various bilateral meetings with the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CoES) of Tajikistan, the lead agency of the National Logistics Preparedness Working Group (NLPWG). The discussions focused on the development of a draft Concept Note for the national logistics information sharing platform, and the findings of the Capacity Needs Mapping (CNM) exercise conducted in December 2021. The latter will lead to further development of a logistics preparedness action plan to support strengthening of the national humanitarian logistics capacities.

In February, CoES Focal Points have been appointed for the overall preparedness actions including the development of the national logistics information sharing platform. Series of on-site warehouse assessments were also undertaken by CoES representatives to collect data and assess the capacities and needs of storage facilities in Tajikistan.