Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 54 (November 14-20, 2022 )

Highlights

Compared to the last week, the average prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. Prices also increased for chicken and beans in some of the monitored markets.

Compared to the last week, egg prices are up 11% in most markets, up 23% from last month and up 38% from last year.

Gasoline prices continued to decline by 1-6% in 6 markets, only in Khorog the price increased by 26%. The price of diesel fuel decreased by 1% compared to last week.

Compared to the last week and month, wage labour rates remained stable in the majority of markets and only unskilled wage rates decreased in the Khujand market by 3%.Wages for skilled workers in Gisar increased by 8%