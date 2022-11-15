Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 53 (November 7-10, 2022 )

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, basic commodity prices such as rice, vegetable oil/cotton declined slightly by 1% due to greater availability in consumer markets. In city and district markets, egg prices increased by 4%. At Ishkashim market, first grade flour price rose by 2%. The price of chicken meat also increased by an average of 1% in the markets.

Due to the seasonal factors, average prices for onions rose by 3%-14% at 9 markets, decreased by 2%-8% at 3 markets, and remained unchanged at the other markets. Prices of cabbage decreased by an average of 6% compared to the last week. Prices of potatoes rose by an average of 2%, prices for carrots, depending on the season of production and the volume of their stocks in the consumer markets remained variable compared to the last week.