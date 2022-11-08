Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 52 (October 31 - November 6, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week, the prices of key food commodities such as rice and vegetable/cotton oils continued to decrease in the range of 1-3% due to import increases from foreign countries. Egg prices increased in 11 markets and decreased in 1 market. Milk price has also increased in 2 markets.

Due to the seasonal factors, average onion prices in 11 markets increased by 3%-16%, and in 1 market became lower by 15%, and in the remaining markets, remained unchanged. Prices of cabbage, carrots and potatoes, depending on the season of production and the volume of their stocks in the consumer markets, remained variable compared to the last week.

Petrol prices continued to decline by 1-3% in 7 markets. Overall, it is 6% lower than last month and 6% lower than same period last year on average.