Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 48 (October 3-9, 2022)

Highlights

The average prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period compared to the last week.

A small decrease in wheat flour and vegetable oil prices was seen again which is attributed to import increases from foreign countries and the ongoing harvest of wheat. Although compared to the last year, the vegetable oil price is also lower by 7%, the wheat flour price remained higher by 23%.

While the average price of carrots continued to increase overall by 5% and 14% compared to the last week and last month.

A slight decrease in petrol and diesel prices are observed in the last two weeks.