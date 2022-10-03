Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 47 (September 26 - October 2, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week and last month, the average price of wheat flour decreased by 2% and 5% due to import increases from foreign countries and the ongoing harvest of wheat. But compared to the last year it is higher by 26%.

Compared to the last week and last month, the average price of vegetable oil decreased by 1% and 8% due to import increases from foreign countries. Its average price is also lower by 7%compared to the last year.

While, the average price of rice, carrots and cabbage increased in the range of 2-6% due to the reduction of their stocks in markets under seasonal factors.

The decrease in petrol prices continued in 8 markets by 1-3%, while they increased in the Isfara market by 1% and remained the same in 6 other markets. At the same time, diesel prices decreased in 8 markets by 1-3% and remained the same in 7 other markets.