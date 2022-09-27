Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 46 (September 19-25, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week, the prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable/cotton oils and sugar continued to decrease in the range of 1-3% due to import increases from foreign countries and the ongoing harvest of wheat. While, prices for such vegetables as carrots, cabbage and potatoes increased in the range of 3-7% due to their export to other countries and stocking in warehouses for winter.

Compared to average retail prices of August 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable. The prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable/cotton oils and sugar are lower in the range of 4-8%.

Despite the unrest, the prices in the Isfara market have remained stable with increases seen in only sugar, chicken meat, haricot bean potatoes, carrots and cabbage prices compared to the last reporting period attributed to natural changes due to increase and decrease in food stocks in the market.

The decrease in petrol prices continued in 7 markets by 1-2%, while they increased in the Istaravshan market by 2% and remained the same in 7 other markets. At the same time, the diesel prices decreased in 2 markets by 1%, they increased in 3 markets by 1-3% and remained the same in 10 other markets